Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $2,782,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $2,131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. This represents a 51.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,402 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,908 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.0%

Franklin Electric stock opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.87 and a one year high of $111.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.12.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,200,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

