Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 18,333.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,138.30. This trade represents a 20.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

View Our Latest Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.