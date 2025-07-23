Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,437 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 212.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 146,542.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

