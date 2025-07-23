Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,577,000 after buying an additional 71,910 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in RadNet by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,978,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,184,000 after purchasing an additional 169,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in RadNet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,673 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,689,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 213,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,390,000 after buying an additional 39,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $74.00 target price on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -132.88 and a beta of 1.41. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.65.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $332,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 249,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,980. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,545,548.32. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,447 shares of company stock worth $3,613,220. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

