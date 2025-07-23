Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 548 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 627,833 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,164.95. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.