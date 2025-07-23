Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.34. 111,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 50,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.11.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

