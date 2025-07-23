NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

NetEase Price Performance

NTES stock opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $139.69. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.23 and a 200 day moving average of $110.17.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.