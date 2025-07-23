Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) vs. E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Financial Review

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) and E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Netflix and E.W. Scripps, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netflix 2 11 22 1 2.61 E.W. Scripps 0 1 1 0 2.50

Netflix currently has a consensus price target of $1,297.66, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. E.W. Scripps has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.62%. Given E.W. Scripps’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E.W. Scripps is more favorable than Netflix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

80.9% of Netflix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Netflix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Netflix and E.W. Scripps”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netflix $39.00 billion 12.97 $8.71 billion $23.47 50.71 E.W. Scripps $2.51 billion 0.11 $87.60 million $0.92 3.53

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than E.W. Scripps. E.W. Scripps is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netflix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Netflix has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Netflix and E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netflix 24.58% 42.50% 19.42% E.W. Scripps 5.71% 17.81% 2.87%

Summary

Netflix beats E.W. Scripps on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It has operations in approximately 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services. The Scripps Networks segment offers national television networks through free over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV, and digital distribution. This segment also provides Scripp News, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; Court TV, which showcases live trials; entertainment brands, such as Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, and Laff; and ION, a national network of broadcast stations and broadcast television spectrum, which distributes programming through Federal Communications Commission-licensed television stations, as well as affiliated TV stations through over-the-air broadcast and pay TV platforms. In addition, it provides content and services through digital platforms, including the Internet, smartphones, and tablets; Nuvyyo, which offers consumers DVR product solutions to watch and record free over-the-air HDTV on connected devices; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, which shows educational programs. The company serves audiences and businesses through cable and satellite service providers. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.