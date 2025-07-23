New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palomar were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Palomar alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Palomar by 185.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter worth $53,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 101.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 382,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,572,558.80. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,252. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock worth $3,061,089. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.55 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLMR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palomar

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.