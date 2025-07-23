New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.85 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,903 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,216,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

