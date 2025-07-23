New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,657.31. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $645,282.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,078.08. This trade represents a 66.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $196.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

BOOT stock opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.72. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $178.92.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

