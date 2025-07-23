New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,500 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 69.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.06. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GNW

About Genworth Financial

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.