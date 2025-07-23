NiSun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 11,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 85,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Get NiSun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Trading Down 1.7%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSun International Enterprise Development Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NiSun International Enterprise Development Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:NISN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.