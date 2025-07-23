Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $124.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.62.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

