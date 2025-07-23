NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stake Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $197.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

NRG opened at $154.02 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

