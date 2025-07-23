NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s 9th Largest Position

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.7% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $174.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $3,417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 163,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,863,692.80. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,964,800 shares of company stock worth $734,906,003 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.