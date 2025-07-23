NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $3,417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 163,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,863,692.80. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,964,800 shares of company stock worth $734,906,003. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

