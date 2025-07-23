NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total value of $12,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,348,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,826,555,777. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,964,800 shares of company stock valued at $734,906,003. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.