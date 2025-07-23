NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total value of $12,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,348,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,826,555,777. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,964,800 shares of company stock valued at $734,906,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.5%

NVDA stock opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

