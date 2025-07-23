NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the first quarter valued at $347,000.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $24.65.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

