ODonnell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,001,044,000 after buying an additional 1,229,350 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 368,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $215,760,000 after buying an additional 73,907 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $747.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $686.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.61.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,437 shares of company stock worth $105,068,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Roth Capital upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

