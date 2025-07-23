OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $260.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.53.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.