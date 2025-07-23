OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,260,178,000 after buying an additional 253,078 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,780,000 after buying an additional 1,602,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,588,422,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,338,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,094,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,954,305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $968,349,000 after buying an additional 484,133 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $187.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $221.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

