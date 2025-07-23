OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 244 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $679.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $691.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $637.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

