OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 302 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $471.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of -682.94 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.76.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. The trade was a 44.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,320 shares of company stock worth $117,592,485. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.93.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

