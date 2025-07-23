OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 328 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,799,000 after purchasing an additional 646,459 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Corteva by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,641,000 after buying an additional 5,604,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after buying an additional 1,354,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,874.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381,436 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,648,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,521,000 after purchasing an additional 608,898 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

