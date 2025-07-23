OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 43 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CME Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

CME Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $274.64 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.25 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. This represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $271,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,781.20. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.