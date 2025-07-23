OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.7%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

