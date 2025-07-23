OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $372.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.45. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

