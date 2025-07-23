OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.