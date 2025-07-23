OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1,841.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.2%

PRU opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.26.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

