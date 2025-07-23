OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $343,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 53.2% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $202,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $4,459,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,079.58.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $963.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.93, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,006.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $955.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total value of $717,347.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,842.10. The trade was a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,577,363. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.