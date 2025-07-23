OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $1,311,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 58.5% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $336,521,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $154.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.09 and a beta of 1.60. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

