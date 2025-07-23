OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $282,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Get Graco alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Graco by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 128.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Graco by 43.6% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 1.3%

GGG opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

Insider Activity

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.