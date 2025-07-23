OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 7,701 Shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,016,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after purchasing an additional 263,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,982,000 after purchasing an additional 781,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,435,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,474,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,715,000.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA FTCB opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $22.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.