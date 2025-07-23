OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 345 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Equinix by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp increased its position in Equinix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Equinix by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $800.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $846.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $862.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 195.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equinix from $986.00 to $904.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.05.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

