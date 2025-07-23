OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,146 Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 133.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3,957.1% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 72.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 583.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 0.82. Glaukos Corporation has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

