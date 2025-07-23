OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $124.48 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.85.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $59,482,509.21. Following the sale, the director directly owned 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,918,147.03. This represents a 35.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,917,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,509,812. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

