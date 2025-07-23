OneAscent Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Workday stock opened at $239.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

