OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 234 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $1,630,360.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,821,985.18. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $1,755,314.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,456.16. The trade was a 30.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,730. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $298.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.16 and a 200 day moving average of $296.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.59 and a 12-month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

