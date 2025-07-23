OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 2,762 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $76.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

