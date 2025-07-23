OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 299 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $662,879.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 150,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWST opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 492.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWST. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

