OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OneStream were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in OneStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in OneStream by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in OneStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OneStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OS opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. OneStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23.

OneStream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. OneStream had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

OS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of OneStream from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneStream in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OneStream from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

In other OneStream news, major shareholder Craig Colby sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $177,256.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 212,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,743.55. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $847,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $201,493.80. This represents a 80.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,358. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

