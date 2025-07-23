Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,040,000 after buying an additional 76,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,192,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,380,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,553,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,883,000 after buying an additional 271,470 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,515,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,530,000 after acquiring an additional 444,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after buying an additional 356,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.36%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

