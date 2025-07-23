Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.67.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.
Shares of ONTO stock opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.36%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.
