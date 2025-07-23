Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 929.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 57.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.88.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $119.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

