Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 2,758.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $518.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.48 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 78.30%.

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.