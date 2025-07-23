Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) & Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Head to Head Review

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Paysign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Paysign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Paysign has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysign 9.55% 19.49% 3.32% Global Payments 15.48% 12.33% 5.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paysign and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Paysign and Global Payments”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysign $58.38 million 7.55 $3.82 million $0.11 73.91 Global Payments $10.11 billion 2.03 $1.57 billion $6.20 13.58

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Paysign. Global Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paysign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paysign and Global Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysign 0 0 4 0 3.00 Global Payments 1 17 10 0 2.32

Paysign currently has a consensus price target of $8.06, suggesting a potential downside of 0.83%. Global Payments has a consensus price target of $111.55, suggesting a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Global Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Paysign.

Summary

Global Payments beats Paysign on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysign



Paysign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card. The company markets its prepaid card solutions under the Paysign brand. Its primary market focus is on companies and municipalities that require a streamlined payment solution for rewards, rebates, payment assistance, and other payments to their customers, employees, agents, and others. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to Paysign, Inc. in April 2019. Paysign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Global Payments



Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, payroll and reporting, and human capital management. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, account payables, and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

