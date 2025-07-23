Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is 15.89%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

