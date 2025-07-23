PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.8% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 28.3% during the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,045,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3,368.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 451,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $113,062,000 after buying an additional 438,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays set a $173.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $214.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

