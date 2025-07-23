PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Raises Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 24.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 46.0% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,083 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $451,625,000 after purchasing an additional 379,098 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $7,639,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.07.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $505.27 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $514.64. The company has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $477.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

